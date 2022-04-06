4
E-Levy has come to stay - Maurice Ampaw slams NDC propaganda

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: hotfmghana.com

Celebrity Ghanaian lawyer, Maurice Ampaw has stated emphatically that Ghanaians will pay the E-levy bill whether they oppose it or accept it.

According to Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, E-levy has come to stay and every responsible Ghanaian who wants the country to develop should pay .

He attacked the NDC and accused them of making a lot of propaganda about E-levy. “NDC party members and executives should stop the propaganda”.

“Whether you like it or not, you will pay the e-levy. Every Ghanaian who has a good conscience will support E-levy. There is nothing wrong if you are supposed to pay tax for the Government to use it to develop the country”. He made this revelation while hosting his programme on Wontumi TV.

The E-Levy Bill was passed into law on March 29, and was assented to, two days later by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has hinted that implementation of the tax measure will start on May 1.

