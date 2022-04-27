7
Menu
News

E-Levy implementation: You will be exposed to contempt charges - #FixTheCountry threatens to sue GRA

Ghana Revenue Authorityw121 The GRA has scheduled May 1 to rollout the E-Levy

Wed, 27 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GRA to implement E-Levy on May 1

Minority MPs file injunction suit to stop E-Levy implementation

#FixTheCountry conveners write to GRA Commissioner General over E-Levy implementation

Conveners of #FixTheCountry Movement say they will file a contempt suit against the Ghana Revenue Authority if it goes ahead to implement the Electronic Transfers Levy (E-Levy) as scheduled.

According to the conveners, the GRA will be breaching the constitution if it goes ahead to implement the E-Levy in disregard of the pending injunction suit filed by three members of the minority side of parliament at the Supreme Court.

Citing several decisions by the higher courts, the conveners in a letter addressed to the Commissioner-General of the GRA said the state revenue collection agency is “estopped from implementing the E-levy Act 2022 (Act 1075) until a competent Court declares otherwise,” and therefore asked the agency to resile from intention to rollout the E-Levy come May 1.

“We indicate our preparedness to take all law-based actions, including direct actions to prevent the violation of the Constitution, as required under Articles 3 and 42 of the 1992 Constitution; to the initiation of contempt proceedings against the Commissioner-General and the Authority should it fail to observe the law”, the conveners further stated.

Following the approval of the E-Levy bill and the subsequent presidential assent given it and making it a law, three MPs from the opposition side have filed an injunction suit at the Supreme Court to stop its implementation.

According to the applicants, the approval given the E-Levy is illegal hence the need for the court to halt its implantation process until a determination of substantive matter on its legality.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for the injunction on May 4, 2022, while the GRA has also served notice that it will commence the implementation on May 1.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Car dealer killed by gunmen at Tema, police chase assailants
Two Ghanaians among four murdered in London
The inside story of how Tony Yeboah's parents caused the arrest of Kotoko Babies owner
Watch Mario Balotelli's reaction to Phil Foden's goal against Real Madrid
Charles Taylor slams 'unprofessional' Kotoko players
Rhodaline's death: TA contradicts Dr Aggrey in court
I never tasted hardship as a child – Presidential advisor on HIV/AIDS
Ghana’s judiciary took bribes to ‘lose’ records – US Report
NMC directs Captain Smart to apologise to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Elon Musk could have simply paid off Ghana’s debt – Sam George
Related Articles: