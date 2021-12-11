E- Levy is a very cheap way of enslaving Ghanaians - Blakk Rasta

Musician Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta

A musician Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta has stated that the electronic Levy is a cheap way of enslaving Ghanaians.

Speaking on #gtvbreakfast December 9, 2021, he said the Government should find creative ways of taxing people rather than introducing the levy.



“It is a terrible act, E-Levy is a cheap way of enslaving Ghanaians. We already have taxes, and find other creative ways of taxing people” he said.



The Musician is also not happy that road tolls were scrapped.



“All of a sudden road tolls are gone, because everyone uses mobile phones right now, you see the people providing us services are charging us, and you [government] come providing us with no service at all, you want to charge me on top”.



Blakk Rasta further indicated that the E-levy has other intentions. ”For me it is not a good thing…..”.

He added that he does not get tired of criticizing politicians and if he does his sons will not forgive him”.



“Eii no, get tired? My sons will beat me up in the next 40, 50 years, they will call me weakling, they will call me father who was a sell out”.



Black Rasta is a Ghanaian reggae / Kuchoko Artist, Dub Poet, and Zylofon FM Radio Presenter.



He is best known for the song “Barack Obama,” which he wrote in honor of the 44th President of the United States. On July 11, 2010, he was honored at a Special Dinner with President Obama.