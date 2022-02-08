E-Levy is absolutely irrelevant – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu is a former deputy communication minister

A former Deputy Minister of Information under John Dramani Mahama, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has called the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) an irrelevant one.



He explained that government’s hopes of getting the bill to solve some of the country’s economic challenges through its passage rather makes it a fruitless effort because it will result in more borrowing.

“The E-Levy is absolutely irrelevant with respect to getting us out of the hole this government has placed us in; they'll eventually go and borrow more,” he said on Good Morning Ghana’s Tuesday, February 8, 2022, edition and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Among the several reasons the government has given for not wanting to succumb to pressure for the E-Levy to be withdrawn is the fear of going back to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



All the things the government has 'threatened' will happen without the E-Levy