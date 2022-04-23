E-Levy is not a law until May 1 – Dafeamekpor clarifies

South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dageamekpor

MP says no Ghanaian is paying E-Levy now because it has been suspended

E-Levy is not being implemented – Dafeamekpor



E-Levy is already in operation - Majority Leader



South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dageamekpor, has refuted comments made by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, that the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) is currently been implemented.



Dafeamekpor argued that the implementation of the law has been deferred by the government and so currently, no Ghanaian is being taxed to pay the E-Levy, which makes it technically not a law.



“It is not correct that the bill having been assented to by the president has become operational. The executive itself has suspended the implementation of the law and deferred it to a future date, which is May 1st."



“The E-Levy is law, but technically speaking, it is not being implemented. Implementation of the law is what makes it law, when the law is suspended it is now law. For instance, today if I engage in electronic transfer I’m not taxed,” the Member of Parliament (MP) said in a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb.

He further stated that there has been an instance in the country where the laws enacted are suspended.



“Let me give you other instances, you recall the passage of the Right to Information Act, Parliament passed the law, but the Executive decided to defer the implementation with a provision in the law… so it took the Executive the whole year to implement that law. You recall the fact that we have the Road Fund Act in operation, but the executive has given an order to suspend the implementation of aspects of the law, which is the tolling of our roads.



“So, it is not correct that once a law has been passed, its implementation can not be suspended by the executive, legislature or by the judiciary,” he said.



The MP, who is a lawyer and a member of the legal committee of Parliament added that “what we are saying is that the president has assented to the bill, it has become a law but its implementation has been deferred by the executive itself and so to that extent we are asking the judiciary to defer the implementation further until the matter before it in respect of the constitutionality of the procedures leading to its passages into law is determined.”



The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has said that while there are claims that the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) cannot start operating in May, the bill is already in operation.



According to him, the fact that the E-Levy has been passed by parliament and then assented to by the president, is an automatic process of the bill being in operation..