E-Levy is regressive and punitive – Ato Forson

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

A former Deputy Minister of Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, has said the E-Levy should not be passed.

“Don’t tax MoMo,” the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam lawmaker said on the floor of the House after Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presented a statement on the E-Levy.

He added, “the NDC is opposed to the E-Levy, It is not only regressive but punitive.”

The Finance Minister on Tuesday, March 29 moved the motion for the passage of the E-levy in Parliament.

“I, therefore, move the motion” for the passage of the E-Levy, he said.

Obuasi West MP Kwaku Kwarteng seconded the motion.

However, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu rose and said they could not deliberate on it because they did have access to the report.

Ruling on the matter, the Speaker, Alban Bagbin said “The copies are being distributed now, I don’t think it is proper for us to suspend sitting, I will give you time to read the report to make a meaningful contribution.”

