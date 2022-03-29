E-Levy is the nuisance of all nuisance taxes – Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has said that National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament remain united in opposing the E-levy.

He said they will not support the policy proposal because it threatens businesses in the country.



Contributing to the E-Levy debate on the floor of the House on Tuesday, March 29, just before his side walked out from Parliament, he described the policy proposal as punitive which if approved will further increase the “high cost of doing business in the country.”



“E-Levy is the nuisance of nuisance tax,” he said, adding that “businesses are suffering under your watch. We are united that we will not support E-levy, we will not vote for E-Levy.”



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Tuesday, March 29 moved a motion for the passage of the E-levy in Parliament.



This was after he presented a statement on the E-Levy in the House.

“I, therefore, move the motion” for the passage of the E-Levy, he said.



Obuasi West MP Kwaku Kwarteng seconded the motion.



However, just before he finished making his statement Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu rose and said they could not deliberate on it because they did have access to the report. His position was supported by Tamale Central lawmaker Murtala Mohammed.



Ruling on the matter, Speaker Alban Bagbin said, “The copies of the report are being distributed now, I don’t think it is proper for us to suspend sitting, I will give you time to read the report to make a meaningful contribution.”