E-Levy is unpopular, don’t force it down our throats – Kwame Jantuah

A private legal practitioner, Kwame Jantuah, has stated that government intends to force the E-Levy bill on Ghanaians by holding series of town hall meetings.



According to him, government should come out with better ways of addressing the concerns raised about the E-Levy instead of trying to force it down the throats of Ghanaians.



Speaking on The Forum on Asaase Radio Kwame Jantuah said “the E-Levy is not popular so you come out with ways to make it better, not force it down our throats. With the town hall meetings, they’re talking at us, not talking with us. I’m getting to a point where I’m saying to myself, whatever you say about it, the party in power will have its way. So, let’s pass the E-Levy and see its impact,” he added.



Kwame Jantuah added that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not a listening president for being determined to pass the E-Levy amidst rejection from the minority and some sections of Ghanaians.

“Last week, I was saying that we haven’t heard from the president, we haven’t heard from the vice-president. During the week, we heard from the president and the one thing I felt sad about, is when the president intimated that so far as he is concerned, he’s determined to pass the E-Levy.



“…That operative word ‘determined’, told me he is not listening to Ghanaians and as a president, you should listen to Ghanaians. If he’s determined let’s say if a minority is not in favour, do you not listen to what the minority is saying? You listen,” Jantuah said.



The government is currently engaging stakeholders in a series of town hall meetings to sensitize Ghanaians on the proposed 1.75% electronic transaction levy, which is awaiting approval or otherwise by parliament.



This comes after many failed attempts to pass the bill before the house.



