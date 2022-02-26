'E-Levy or Q-Levy, NDC will win the 2024 election' – A Plus forecasts

A Plus campaigned for Nana Addo and NPP in 2016

A Plus believes the NPP cannot 'break the 8'

He believes NDC will return to power in 2025



A Plus reiterates support for taxation and by extension, the E-Levy



Kwame A Plus, media personality and political activist has stated that the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, will be booted out of office after the 2024 elections.



He says his position on the issue is rooted in the political trend where the two major political parties have served two consecutive terms before losing to the other.



The NPP is currently floating the idea of ‘Breaking The 8,’ a campaign aimed at retaining power beyond eight years for the first time under the 1992 Constitution.

“E-Levy or Q-Levy, NDC will win the next election. Any NPP person who thinks that they can "break the 8" is thinking stup!dly!! I won't lie to my friends. No praise sing. No bootlicking for favors.



“Most NPP people are my friends; I will tell them the truth even if it makes them angry,” he wrote in a February 18, 2022, post.



On the February 17, 2022 edition of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme, he had made similar comments defending his stance. “"In 2016, I state that no party must be in power beyond 8 years. I still stand by that. That's my position. Nothing can change it. It's a matter of principle."



Read his full post below:



"In 2016, I state that no party must be in power beyond 8 years. I still stand by that. That's my position. Nothing can change it. It's a matter of principle. However, I support E-Levy." Kwame A Plus on good evening Ghana

I've spent the last 25 years calling for accountability. I don't remember ever campaigning against any tax. What I've done is to pay my taxes, encourage others to pay, and fight for accountability and also fight against using the money to charter luxurious jets.



I support E-Levy!!! I support any other tax for national development and will fight against misappropriation and corruption. Those who suspect that I have received some money to support E-Levy are entitled to their opinion. ???????? I'll chop the money and vote against NPP in 2024. I don't owe anybody anything!!



