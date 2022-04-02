E-Levy passage: It seems the NDC MP never wins – Ablakwa laments

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu

Ablakwa says NDC MPs have been criticised for all the efforts to block the passage of the E-Levy

The people who passed the E-Levy are not been criticised as much – Ablakwa



President Akufo-Addo assents E-Levy Bill



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed his dismay at criticisms being levelled against members of the minority caucus of Parliament due to the passage of the E-Levy Bill.



According to him, despite all the efforts by the National Democratic Congress Party (NDC) MPs to prevent the E-Levy from being passed have been criticised.



In a tweet shared on Saturday, April 4, 2022, Ablakwa added that the persons responsible for the passage of the E-Levy bill are rather not being criticised as much as the NDC MPs.

“The NDC MP's Cross: You stay and fight they describe you as - dishonourable; You keep calm and lose a vote - they question your commitment and ability to mobilize; You stage a strategic walkout to deny the majority group a quorum and head to the Supreme Court to keep the E-Levy fight alive - they question your integrity and your sense of judgement."



“It seems the NDC MP never wins, and yet comparably, only a few critics turn similar heat on the real masterminds of these inimical policies - the Akufo-Addo/ Bawumia/NPP obstinate regime,” he MP said.



Ablakwa added that “maybe, just maybe, we should be proud that we are held to a much higher standard and be minded to keep doing our best with a clean conscience for God and Country".



The E-Levy Bill was passed by the Parliament with only the members of the majority caucus in Parliament present after members of the minority caucus staged a walkout.



The minority claimed that the passage of the levy is illegal because the house had no quorum to pass the bill after it walked out and has filed a suit in the Supreme Court for it to nullify the passage of the bill.

However, Present Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assented to the E-Levy Bill, which has made it a law, despite the pending ruling of the Supreme Court on the case filed by the minority caucus.



Read tweet of the MP below





Loading…