E-Levy passage: Suhuyini details how government tried to lure NDC MPs to Tamale Interchange ceremony

The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Sayiba Suhuyini, has revealed how the government tried to trick some National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament to Tamale for the flyover Inauguration.



According to him, the Members of Parliament had received an invitation from the government to be part of the event, only to be informed that the Majority will introduce the E-Levy in parliament on the same day.



“Myself along with my fellow MPs from Tamale, received an invitation for the event only for us to hear the night before that there was an intention by government to introduce the e-levy in Parliament and to make a decision on it that day,” citinewsroom quoted.



He described it as a trick “that was attempted to be played on us” ahead of consideration of the Electronic Transfer Levy bill.