E-Levy repeal: Mahama just showcasing characteristics of African politicians - Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen, NPP Deputy General Secretary

The Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, says former President, John Dramani Mahama is just showcasing characteristics of some African Politicians by saying a future National Democratic Congress (NDC) Government will repeal the E-levy.

The E-levy was passed on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Parliament.



After it was passed, the Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, and his colleagues; Mahama Ayariga and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, dragged the Attorney-General to the Supreme Court over the approval of the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy).



They contend that Parliament did not have the required number of at least, half of its members present when the controversial tax policy was approved.



They therefore required the Supreme Court to declare that the said approval was contrary to law.



But during the process, Government announced that the implementation of the E-levy will commence on May, 1st, 2022.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) also hinted that its structures had been revised and ready to ensure mobilization of the income.



On Tuesday, April 19th, 2022, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, together with Mr Haruna Iddrisu and Mr Mahama Ayariga again filed an application at the Supreme Court to injunct the implementation of the E-Levy pending the determination of its substantive case which is at the apex court.



But on Sunday, May 1st 2022, the deduction of the E-levy took effect.



Giving a lecture on Monday, May 2, 2022, dubbed, ” Ghana at a Crossroads”, Mr Mahama re-assured Ghanaians that the E- Levy will be abolished when the NDC comes back to power.



“A new National Democratic Congress Government, God willing and with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana – in 2025 – will repeal the E-Levy Act,” he said.

Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Nana Obiri Boahen recalled that when former President, John Agyekum Kuffour sold Ghana Post to Vodafone, the then opposition NDC promised to repeal it.



He said the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu fronted the course but when the NDC came to power under the Late President John Attah Mills and he was made the Communications Minister, he did not do anything about it.



“It is just characteristics of some African Politicians, oh when I come, I will bring Jerusalem to Ghana. When I come, I will bring angels to Ghana but honestly, the NPP is doing well. It is not because I am in NPP that is why I am saying that,” he said.