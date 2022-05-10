E-Levy repeal: Methodist Church must dissociate itself from anti-Mahama comment – Agbodza

Kwame Governs Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu

Governs Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu in the Volta Region, has called on the Methodist Church of Ghana to dissociate itself from comments made by a former Bishop for Obuasi, Stephen Bosomtwe Ayensu.



Bishop Ayensu is on record to have stated that former President John Mahama will not win power in 2025 let alone act on a promise to repeal the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).



Mahama had promised last week during a public lecture that in the next National Democratic Congress, NDC, the government will scrap the tax handle.



According to Agbodza, even though there was nothing wrong with the clergy criticizing a politician, the comments by the former bishop was partisan political one. He tweeted that it was important for the Methodist Church to dissociate itself from the comment.

“There is nothing wrong with the Clergy criticising politicians. But the conduct (of) Reverend Ayensu is Pure Partisan politics. The Methodist Church must disassociate itself from his conduct,” the tweet read.



Bishop Ayensu’s views attracts clapback



John Dramani Mahama, during a public lecture last week stated that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration will abolish the E-Levy.



Whiles speaking to journalists at the Methodist Church’s 25th Synod at Mount Zion Methodist Church in Obuasi, the former Bishop stated that the promise by John Mahama to scrap the E-Levy was to influence Ghanaians to vote for him in 2024.



The clergyman also stressed his support for the tax handle and called on the citizenry to also accept it as a means of raising needed revenue for development.



The comments have attracted clapback from members of the NDC who have slammed the clergyman with others like Agbodza, calling on the Church to immediately dissociate itself from the said comments.