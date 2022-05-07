E-Levy repeal: Thirst for power causing Mahama to make unfulfillable promises - Majority Leader

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and majority leader of Parliament, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, says he believes that his "Grand Pa" John Dramani Mahama won't scrap the E-levy policy as he captured in his "Ghana at Crossroads" lecture.

He explains that the former president will only continue to use the money for the development of the country as it is being started by President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he recounted how the NDC failed to cancel various money making policies that were introduced by the previous NPP government when they took power from them.



"It is captured in one of the parliamentary Hansard that the NDC was going to abolish the Communication Service Tax (CST) when they took power. But what did they do when they eventually won power?" he said.



According to him they increased it because they realized it was very beneficial to the development of the country.



"Like the developed countries, Ghana cannot be over dependent on other countries who are using tax to develop their country. We should find means to tax and use the money for the country's development. Whenever we go for cabinet meetings and other government functions, every body wants his or her road constructed whilst others demand for basic social amenities.

"How can we develop as a country when we always want to look to the west for money for the country's development. We should be self income generating country to be able to cater for our own infrastructural needs," he maintained.



As for my "Grand Pa" John Mahama, I am sure his insatiable quest to come to power is making him make promises he can't even fulfill, he said.



Watch video below







Supreme Court In a Unanimous 7-0 Decision Dismisses Minority MPs’ Injunction Case Against E-levy

By a unanimous 7-0 decision, the Supreme Court has dismissed the application for an injunction against the implementation of the Electronic Transactions Levy (e-levy).



The apex court has also directed the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to preserve the records generated since the levy’s implementation on May 1, 2022.



In response to the ruling, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said he is satisfied with the Court’s directive to the GRA until the substantive case is determined.



The Tamale South MP described this part of the Supreme Court’s ruling as “refreshing and heartwarming.”



“At least some people will not be in a rush to collateralize it until the substantive matter is determined. We raised this matter because it is of public interest, constitutional significance,” he told the press after the ruling.