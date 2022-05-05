E-Levy suit: Do some people file patently hopeless cases just to damn Supreme Court? – Gabby wonders

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, has reacted to the Supreme Court’s dismissal of an injunction against the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).



The suit was filed by a group of three Minority Members of Parliament including Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Mahama Ayariga.



The apex court by a 7-0 decision dismissed the application, ordering the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to keep accurate records of all E-levy deductions to enable a refund to payees if it is later determined that the law was passed unconstitutionally.



Gabby shared a link to the story on his social media handle with the caption in which he stated his surprise at how some people file cases he described as ‘patently hopeless,’ before damning the court’s verdict.

“Sometimes I wonder if some individuals or groups deliberately file patently hopeless cases to lose (knowing very well the obvious outcome) just to damn the Supreme Court and accuse it of bias. Think about it,” Gabby’s tweet read.



Haruna and co were challenging the constitutionality of the processes leading to the passage of the E-Levy law. The substantive case is yet to be heard even though the implementation injunction has been dismissed.



Government through the Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA, on May 1 started implementing the 1.5% charge on mobile money and other electronic transactions.



According to the court, Ghana stood to suffer greatly if they granted the injunction against the implementation of the levy even if temporarily.



The panel was composed of Nene Amegatcher as President, with the other justices being: Mariama Owusu, Professor Ashie Kotey, Her Ladyship Gertrude Torkornoo, Lovelace Johnson, Yony Kulendi, and Professor Henrietta Mensah Bonsu.