E-Levy suit: Supreme Court orders AG to file Statement of case within 14 days

The Supreme Court of Ghana

The Supreme Court has ordered the Attorney General’s Department to file their Statement of Case and reply to the suit against the passage of the Electronic Transfer Transaction Levy (E-Levy) within 14 days.

This was after the apex court granted a motion from the AG department asking for an extension of time to file their statement and reply to the suit.



A single Supreme Court judge, Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga granted the motion after lawyers of Haruna Iddrisu, Mahama Ayariga, and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa did not oppose the grant of the application.



A Principal State Attorney, representing the AG’s Department, while moving the application said they rely entirely on their processes filed at the court.



Godwin Tamakloe, even though did not oppose the grant of the application, told the court they will not waive their rights to reply.



The court after listening to the parties ordered the AG to file their statement of the case and reply within 14 days from today, Thursday, May 26.



According to EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah, the three NDC MPs were absent from court.

The Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and two of his colleague filed the application at the Supreme Court to stop the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on April 19 from collecting the controversial E-levy which started on May 1, 2022.



The other two MPs are Mahama Ayariga of Tamale Central Constituency and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa of North Tongue Constituency.



On May 4, the Supreme Court dismissed an interlocutory injunction filed against the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Transfer Levy (E-Levy).



The apex court panel of seven presided over by Justice Nene Amegatcher in a unanimous ruling said “greater hardship” will be caused to Ghanaians if E-Levy is injuncted.



