E-Levy tax has adverse effect on students - TEIN KNUST President

The E-Levy is likely to affect mobile money users the most

Theophilus Berchie, TEIN KNUST President, is worried about the implementation of E-Levy and its adverse effect on the average Ghanaian students.

He said the plight of the average Ghanaian student keeps worsening by the day.



According to him, the introduction of the obnoxious and infamous E-Levy tax which was rejected by the masses has not only disrupted the financial ecosystem but has also had an adverse effect on students.



Irrefutably, a large chunk of university students use mobile money as the means of receiving monies from their parents or guardians and also paying for goods and services.

In a statement copied to broadcastergh.com this afternoon, he maintained that it's a sad moment for the regular Ghanaian student. There have been hikes in transportation prices again this semester making the movement of students quite tedious and difficult.



"We are in difficult times in our academic aspiration as education today is now one of the most expensive assets in Ghana."



"Transportation fares for people in areas around the university community have increased," he concluded.