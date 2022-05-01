E-Levy tops Twitter trends as implementation commences

GRA has assured Ghanaians of the smooth implementation of E-Levy

The controversial Electronic Transfer levy (E-Levy) is currently number one on Twitter as the implementation begins today, May 1, 2022.



The levy was passed by Parliament on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, without the Minority in Parliament after they staged a walkout.



The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), earlier indicated that it has put in place adequate measures to ensure the smooth take-off of the new tax.

According to the GRA, it has consulted all relevant stakeholders to ensure the collection of the E-Levy as earlier announced.



“The Authority assures the general public that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth implementation of the Levy,” it said in a statement.



“GRA has held several technical sessions and engagements with the various charging entities (Electronic Money Issuers, Banks, Payment Service Providers, and Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions) on the implementation of the E-Levy, with the aim of ensuring that the charging entities are in a position to implement the Levy by the due date,” it added.



Following the commencement of the implementation, some Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to share their experiences, some have also raised concerns after they were deducted E-Levy tax even thought their transactions was less than GH ₵100. Little Taufeeq who transferred an amount of GH ₵5000 said “#elevy is not going to be easy”



“Was transferring GHS 5.00 from my mtn momo to vodafone cash which I’m always deducted GHS 0.50. I did same transaction this morning and I was charged GH 1.25 . Isn’t it above GHS 100.00 anymore? Eiiiii”, Nana Ama said.

Below are some of the tweets





Was transferring GHS 5.00 from my mtn momo to vodafone cash which I’m always deducted GHS 0.50. I did same transaction this morning and I was charged GH 1.25 . Isn’t it above GHS 100.00 anymore? Eiiiii @MTNGhana @VodafoneGhana .. #elevy #Sarkodie #doggy #dubai #daybreakhitz pic.twitter.com/FHG2vMJCqD — nana ama- (@PBurnagyal) May 1, 2022

#elevy is not going to be easy pic.twitter.com/DjE29sHUy3 — Little Taufeeq (@littletaufeeq) May 1, 2022

You said the #elevy will take effect on 100gh and above. Why on my 50gh? pic.twitter.com/WpNPMVVA3o — Akwesi Merit (@AkwesiMerit) May 1, 2022

I thought they said it's only applicable to 100 Ghanaian cedis and above…or?? #elevy @konkrumah pic.twitter.com/rIFLMz2lgy — Aj Styles (@thedocAJ) May 1, 2022

No running water, light off every day, food and fuel prices up, cedi tumbling- tell me this government has failed without telling me it has. And now e-levy on May Day. This gov doesn’t care about or book you. #elevy — Axim Bob Marley (@AximBob) May 1, 2022

Reduce your transaction costs by using cheaper electronic platforms with no service charges. This reduces your tax burden from #ELEVY. For example, @VodafoneGhana cash charges 0% on momo transfers. @exploregh @Citi973 @focusfmknust — Prof. Eric Oteng-Abayie (@efotengabayie) May 1, 2022

So Sam George was right. They are charging E-Levy on even below 100GHS.



They were clearly not ready #elevy — YKGH (@YouKnowGhana) May 1, 2022

Imagine sending Ghc 1 and you’re deducted ghc 1.25 lol ???? ah.#elevy pic.twitter.com/kQkLvmPeO7 — Chris???????? (@chrisny_) May 1, 2022