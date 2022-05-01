10
Menu
News

E-Levy tops Twitter trends as implementation commences

Ghana Revenue Authorityw121 GRA has assured Ghanaians of the smooth implementation of E-Levy

Sun, 1 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy starts on May 1

Ghanaians to pay 1.5 % on Electronic Transfer

Parliament passes E-Levy policy

The controversial Electronic Transfer levy (E-Levy) is currently number one on Twitter as the implementation begins today, May 1, 2022.

The levy was passed by Parliament on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, without the Minority in Parliament after they staged a walkout.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), earlier indicated that it has put in place adequate measures to ensure the smooth take-off of the new tax.

According to the GRA, it has consulted all relevant stakeholders to ensure the collection of the E-Levy as earlier announced.

“The Authority assures the general public that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth implementation of the Levy,” it said in a statement.

“GRA has held several technical sessions and engagements with the various charging entities (Electronic Money Issuers, Banks, Payment Service Providers, and Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions) on the implementation of the E-Levy, with the aim of ensuring that the charging entities are in a position to implement the Levy by the due date,” it added.

Following the commencement of the implementation, some Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to share their experiences, some have also raised concerns after they were deducted E-Levy tax even thought their transactions was less than GH ₵100. Little Taufeeq who transferred an amount of GH ₵5000 said “#elevy is not going to be easy”

“Was transferring GHS 5.00 from my mtn momo to vodafone cash which I’m always deducted GHS 0.50. I did same transaction this morning and I was charged GH 1.25 . Isn’t it above GHS 100.00 anymore? Eiiiii”, Nana Ama said.

Below are some of the tweets



















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK
Sefa Kayi clashes with Pratt over Rawlings
How the rivalry between Ghana’s Nkrumah and Togo’s Olympio killed the dream of a united Africa
Elizabeth Ohene takes on Barker-Vormawor, MFWA in latest address to the BBC
I will do the coup myself' - Oliver Barker-Vormawor issues fresh threats
Their behaviour mimics 'brutal dictatorship' - Mahama's damning verdict on Akufo-Addo government
266 MPs participated in the approval of E-Levy - Godfred Dame to Minority
Akufo-Addo sacks Fisheries Commission boss
Related Articles: