E-Levy voting: Lives of MPs recorded absent in danger – Minority Leader

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

Parliament approves E-Levy

Records of parliament show absence of 8 minority MPs from the house



Absent MPs contest records



The Minority Leader of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has stated that lives of some members belonging to his caucus have been put in danger due to a mistake on the part of parliamentary clerks.



Parliament on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, approved the controversial electronic transaction bill after the minority had boycotted proceedings.



One of the many controversies that has risen from the E-Levy approval is the reported absence of 8 MPs captured in Parliament’s records of attendance on the day.



The minority leader raising concerns about the development on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, noted that the affected MPs, contrary to the records, were actually present in the House on the day.

He noted that the sensitivity of the proceedings on the E-Levy has led to the affected MPs being targets of constituents aggrieved by the approval of the bill thereby putting their lives in danger.



The minority leader argued that the absence of the names of the said MPs from the attendance list cannot be said to be a mere coincidence.



“Mr Speaker, it cannot be mere coincidence and Mr Speaker we take strong exception because my colleagues who have mistakenly been reported as absent. We are endangering even their lives to constituents who may feel betrayed by them for not standing with them in their objection to this matter.



“So Mr Speaker, we think that the clerk and the clerk at table owe us an apology or an explanation as a caucus and in particular to the individuals affected. Because if you don’t respond to this, you are contributing the decline of their fortunes in their constituencies,” the minority leader stated.



He added that he harbours a fear for the lives of the affected MPs.



“In the world of social media which has become a toxic source of misinformation, I fear for their lives and political standing of my members who have so been misreported as absent as if they were in collusion,” he stated.





On the day, the controversial E-Levy was approved by Parliament, two MPs in the persons of Sarah Adwoa Safo and James Gyekye Quayson were absent from the House for stated reasons.



However seven other MPs from the minority caucus were captured in the records of the House as being absent on the day.



The affected MPs have since served notice of their presence in the house, demanding a correction of records to reflect same.