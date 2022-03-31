37
Menu
News

E-Levy vs Minority Boycott: List of 8 absentee NDC MPs exposed – Report 

Video Archive
Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Eight (8) Members of Parliament on the side of the Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) were reportedly absent from Parliament on Tuesday even before the Minority walkout on the E-Levy vote.

MyNewsGh.com has confirmed from records of Parliament that in addition to MP for Dome Kwabenya (NPP) and Assin North MP (NDC) who were both absent for stated reasons, 7 other NDC MPs were absent from Parliament leading to the Minority walkout.

Records show the following NDC MPs and one NPP MP were absent on March 29:

Abdul-Latif Dan (Ablekuma Central)

Abdul-Salam Adams (New Edubiase)

Amankwa Nicholas (Amenfi East)

Avoka Cletus Apul (Zebilla)

Boateng Joseph Appiah (Afram Plains South)

Ofosu-Adjare Elizabeth (Techiman North)

Quayson James Gyakye (Assin North)

Safo Sarah Adwoa (Dome/Kwabenya)

Sukparu, Adam Mohammed (Sissala West)



With these 9 absentees, Parliament with the Majority side alone sitting, passed the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) after all the stages of reading.

The Minority claimed they were taken by surprise by the unexpected tabling of the controversial levy because it was not listed in Parliament’s business statement for this week.

The Minority MPs later walked out of Parliament before the second reading of the Bill after debating it. But we now know 8 of their MPs were absent.

All the proposed amendments standing in the name of some Minority MPs were withdrawn because none of them was present to move those amendments.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, said he was surprised by the Minority walkout but indicated that it would not affect the course of proceedings.

The levy, which was amended from 1.75 percent to 1.5 percent before passage will be a tax on electronic transactions, which includes mobile-money payments.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Konadu Rawlings was hailed during SoNA
How Finance Minister, IGP and CJ dozed through Akufo-Addo's SoNA in parliament
Chances of SC reversing passage of E-Levy ‘very slim’ – Inusah Fuseini
Our houseboy once flashed his penis before me – Brother Sammy’s wife discloses
Ghanaians attacked after Black Stars World Cup qualification in Abuja
CAF official dies as chaos hit Nigeria-Ghana game
How Arsenal, Ajax, and others reacted to Black Stars' qualification to 2022 World Cup
Ghana Player Ratings: Wollacott, Amartey, Djiku and Partey score high marks
Otto Addo reacts to Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup
2022 World Cup: Here are the five African teams heading to Qatar
Related Articles: