8
Menu
News

E-Levy was passed on technical grounds - Prof. Lord Mensah

Lord Mensah Dr Lord Mensah121212131313131313 Prof. Lord Mensah, Associate Professor of the University of Ghana Business School

Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

An Associate Professor of the University of Ghana Business School, Prof. Lord Mensah has said that the E-Levy was passed on technical grounds following the walking out of the Minority.

Speaking with Kafui Dey on the GTV Breakfast Show, Prof. Mensah affirms that Parliament is about numbers and looking at the total number of parliamentarians we have now, we are expecting around 138 to have a bill pass through.

“I would have preferred that the minority stay in parliament because we still had more than 137 members in the chamber”, he stated.

He asserted that you could clearly see that at the point where the speaker was speaking, the Minority still had some legs in the chamber.

“I was expecting the minority not to have more than 3 people in the chamber because they are not happy with it. After the 30 minutes break, they shouldn’t have come to the chamber at all or rather, allow the Majority leader come and present your disinterest in the whole procedure.”, he said.

Effectively, I was surprised to see it go through but we should go beyond the passing of the levy and to think through and say whether it should be passed or not.

“Let’s look at how we going to be accountable to this levy as to the responds on the market or whether we are going to have the users of the platform responding to the level of the levy”, he further explained.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Konadu Rawlings was hailed during SoNA
How Finance Minister, IGP and CJ dozed through Akufo-Addo's SoNA in parliament
Chances of SC reversing passage of E-Levy ‘very slim’ – Inusah Fuseini
Our houseboy once flashed his penis before me – Brother Sammy’s wife discloses
Ghanaians attacked after Black Stars World Cup qualification in Abuja
CAF official dies as chaos hit Nigeria-Ghana game
How Arsenal, Ajax, and others reacted to Black Stars' qualification to 2022 World Cup
Ghana Player Ratings: Wollacott, Amartey, Djiku and Partey score high marks
Otto Addo reacts to Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup
2022 World Cup: Here are the five African teams heading to Qatar
Related Articles: