E-Levy will be cancelled no matter the money being generated - Sammy Gyamfi to Mahama's critics

Sammy Gyamfi has reacted to comments from the ruling government that the NDC is being deceptive with their promise to repeal the Electronic Transactions Act (E-Levy).

Former President John Mahama's promise has generated mixed reactions. Some pundits believe his assurance will give the biggest opposition party in the country more votes in 2024.



However, the NPP believes based on previous record, there's no way an NDC administration will cancel e-levy which has generated some level of outcry.



Former Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Captain (Rtd) Nkrabea Effah Dartey has asked Ghanaians to disregard Mahama's claims.



According to him, the former President lacks the moral right to label the E-Levy as an ‘uncalled for’ levy because he knows the importance of taxes.



The Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has described Mahama's promise as "a scam and a cheap attempt to gain attention in his party".

However, the National Communications Officer of the NDC insists that "E-levy is sacrilegious" and that it will go.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme, he said: "no matter the money being generated it will be cancelled . . . there are creative ways of generating revenue into the economy. He (Mahama) has been President before and there was nothing like e-levy. He has invested in digitalization than any government and there was no e-levy . . . "



"We will look for a different way to raise money, set our priorities right, and use the money judiciously not like what is happening now," he added.



Listen to him in the video below



