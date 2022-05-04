16
E-Levy will go - Ablakwa happy with Mahama’s future NDC government plan

36269207 Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Wed, 4 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency has said he is elated by assurances from former president John Mahama that a future NDC government will cancel the E-levy.

Mr Mahama speaking at the NDC’s “Ghana at a crossroads” event held in Accra on Monday, May 2, 2022, said the opposition party is not opposed to taxation, however, the party is against taxes that burden the Ghanaian people.

The former President said: “We in the NDC do not oppose taxation as a principle. We will not be pretentious and couch fanciful slogans to condemn the principle of taxation like the NPP did in the past.

“We are, however, implacably opposed to distortionary and burdensome taxes like the e-levy that only force Ghanaians to endure more suffering.”

He added: “A new National Democratic Congress Government, God willing and with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana – in 2025 – will repeal the E-Levy Act.”

Reacting to this, Mr Ablakwa who is one of three plaintiffs fighting the E-levy in court in a Facebook post said “I am absolutely elated to hear former President Mahama’s firm assurance that a future NDC government will repeal the abhorrent and detestable E-Levy.

“This gives me great hope that even if we do not get the justice we deserve in the Supreme Court and on the streets, E-Levy will go!”

