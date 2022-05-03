E-Levy will go even if we don’t get justice from Supreme Court – Ablakwa hails Mahama

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has expressed confidence in the scrapping of the Electronic Transfer levy (E-levy) even if NDC MPs do not get a favourable judgement from the Supreme Court in seeking to overturn passage of the law.



In a post on his social media handle, the legislator said he was delighted to hear former President John Dramani Mahama affirm the position of the National Democratic Congress that it will repeal the “detestable E-Levy” once it comes into power.



“I am absolutely elated to hear former President Mahama’s firm assurance that a future NDC government will repeal the abhorrent and detestable E-Levy.

“This gives me great hope that even if we do not get the justice we deserve in the Supreme Court and on the streets, E-Levy will go,” Ablakwa emphasized in his post.



Former President John Mahama in an address dubbed ‘Ghana At A Crossroads” on May 2 said a new NDC government will abolish the collection of E-levy.



He insisted that although the NDC was not against taxation, they were opposed to burdensome taxes like the E-levy that imposes more suffering on the masses.



“Government’s desperation to tax Ghanaians to get the nation out of the hell hole it has dumped us will not succeed because Government’s own budget proposals show that the e-levy will not make any significant contribution in resolving our problems but would exert an adverse toll on the people of Ghana.



“We in the NDC do not oppose taxation as a principle. We will not be pretentious and couch fanciful slogans to condemn the principle of taxation like the NPP did in the past. We are, however, implacably opposed to distortionary and burdensome taxes like the e-levy that only force Ghanaians to endure more suffering.

“A new National Democratic Congress Government, God willing and with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana – in 2025 – will repeal the E-Levy Act,” John Mahama told the gathering amidst loud cheers.



The Ghana Revenue Authority on May 1 began implementation of the E-levy amidst some reported challenges including taxes on the GH₵100 threshold which was exempted.



It has however pledged to refund all wrong deductions whiles it works to resolve all the challenges encountered in the implementation phase of the E-levy.



