E-Levy will transform the lives of Ghanaians – Stephen Amoah

MP for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah, has said the Minority in Parliament wouldn't stop the government from passing the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy), a proposed controversial tax policy.

According to him, the E-Levy is a necessity for the government to put the economy on the right footing. This, he believes, will have a significant impact on the ordinary Ghanaian.



For the Nhyiaeso legislator, it is just a matter of time before the E-Levy will be passed.



In an exclusive interview with TV3, he said the Minority is acting out of apprehension. He believes the declaration by the Minority to reject the levy is just an attempt to steal what he believes is the shine of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

"We will pass it, we, we will pass it at the right time, they can't do anything. We are in government. If they claim they want to make us unpopular, why won't they stop? Because they know this is going to transform and change the lives of Ghanaians, they know this is going to reverse the consequences of the COVID-19, they know this is going to put our fiscal space in the right perspective, and they are afraid that Ghanaians will continue to build their goodwill and confidence in this government", he said.



Mr Amoah also challenged persons who want the 1.75% rate of the levy to be reduced to back their proposals with science and data.