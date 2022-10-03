E. P. Church Abeka Diocese celebrates Golden Jubilee Anniversary

The Abeka EP Church was founded on March 15, 1970

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Abeka Parish on Sunday, September 29, 2022, held a thanksgiving service in commemoration of its Golden Jubilee Anniversary.

The colourful event was graced by several leaders of the EP church at the national and local level including the moderator of the Church, Rt. Rev. Dr. Col. Bliss Divine Agbeko (Rtd).



In her welcome address, the Abeka Parish Priest, Rev. Mrs Hannah Fialor-Agbanyo paid homage to the predecessors of the church while congratulating the current members of the church for the feat achieved.



“Fifty years of disciplining different categories of people is no mean achievement and you being part of this celebration is a blessing. I take this opportunity to salute all those who came before us and toiled tirelessly to bring this congregation to where we are now. God bless you,” she said.



On his part, the moderator of the church commended the church members for their role in the growth of the parish.



“You went beyond and above storms of challenges to keep the congregation alive and responsible all these years, this attitude in church ministry is very commendable. Your leadership role as a parish reveals your potential, commitment and dedication to God especially your Christ-like activities, which glorify God,” he stated.

The moderator admonished the parish members to build healthy relationships within and outside the church so as to draw more into the fold of the church.



“I encourage you to spread the Gospel through your lifestyles of righteous deeds and faithfulness to the ministry of the E.P. Church,” he added.



The thanksgiving service was to mark the climax of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Abeka Diocese of the church.



Members of the EP Church from the Volta Region who were residents of Abeka saw the need to establish a branch of the church due to the challenges in travelling to Accra New Town to attend service.



Thus, on March 15, 1970, some 14 persons who became the founding members of the church met to hold the first service in Abeka.

Since then, the Abeka branch of the EP Church which was started in the home of a member has grown into a full diocese with hundreds of members.



To complement their growth, a school started by the Abeka EP church has also grown from a kindergarten into an educational institution up to the Junior High School level (JHS).



Several dignitaries graced the golden jubilee anniversary thanksgiving service including Ghana’s former Ambassador to China, Horace Nii Ay Ankrah.









