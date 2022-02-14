E. P. Church Ghana Men's Fellowship launches its 25th Anniversary

Men's Fellowship delegates with Standing Committee of the General Assembly of the EPCG

Source: EPCG Department of Communications

On Sunday, February 13, 2022, the Men's Fellowship of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) launched its 25th anniversary celebration on the theme "Repositioning the Men's Fellowship for the Revival of the EP Church after 25 years."

The national launch was observed at the EPCG Mamprobi in the West Volta Presbytery of the EPCG. All other congregations equally observed the occasion across the country.



The Moderator of the General Assembly of the EPCG, Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. B. D. K. Agbeko (rtd.) in his sermon on the theme "in Him we trust", stated that all earthly things are temporal thus believers must focus on the strength and promise of the divine.



The wealth and gains one acquires must be used for the interest and promotion of the gospel. He further called on the men of the Church to revisit the past 25 years of their existence and be willing to focus to rebuild and revive the Church with the power of God. He urged them to be principled and driven to push the Church to a better level of self-sustainability and positive development and not remain in the mode of conducting their activities in the “business as usual mode”.



In his address, the Chairman for the launch Pr. Prof. Peter W. K. Atadja, charged men to be more conscious of their purpose as leaders and pacesetters. He entreated them to be change-makers who will guide their families and societies to transform any lapses rather than relegate their positions to others. He challenged them to be responsible and more sensitive to the wave of revival in the Church and make themselves significant to impact lives for God and country.



The Men's Desk Programme Officer, Rev. T. S. K. Ablordeppey charged the men to be poised to revive themselves and their families towards the development of the Church. He noted that the aim of the launch and subsequent celebration is to set up an Educational Endowment Fund for the youth of the Church, build a 4-unit bungalow for the Desk Officer and also acquire a vehicle for operational activities.

He further paid tribute to the founding fathers of the fellowship. He announced some activities lined up for the main 25th Anniversary Celebration in October 2022 which would include among others, donations and crusades in the various Presbyteries of the Church.



In attendance at the event were the Clerk of the General Assembly, Rev. Dr. L. K. Dzanku, Presbyter Executive of the General Assembly, Pr. Charles Sitsofe Sakyi, Director, Programmes Ecumenical and Social Relations, Rev. E. E. Attu, Ag. Synod Moderator of West Volta Presbytery, Rev. Prof. D. Y. Bruce, Host Pastor/Ag. President EPCG Pastors’ Association, Rev. Mrs. Emma Sepah, National President of Men’s Fellowship, Pr. Foster Agotse as well as other executives and members of the fellowship.



About



The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) is a result of North German Bremen missionary efforts which commenced on November 14, 1847, in the Volta Region, Peki. The Church has to its credit 915 congregations in Ghana, Europe and America, a University College in Ho, and 2 Colleges of Education in Bimbilla and Amedzofe, 2 Technical Vocational Institutions, 6 Senior High Schools, 157 Junior High Schools, 549 Primary and Kindergarten schools as well as several health centres across the country.