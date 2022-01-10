E. P Church, Ghana inducts third Clerk of General Assembly

The induction was done at a ceremony at Dela Cathedral of the Church at Ho Kpodzi

Source: GNA

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) Sunday inducted Reverend Dr Lawson Kwaku Dzanku into office as its third Clerk of General Assembly at a ceremony at Dela Cathedral of the Church at Ho Kpodzi.

He took over from Rev. Dr Emmanuel Kobla Amey whose six-year term of office ended on 31st December, last year.



Rev. Dr Dzanku who was elected at the Church's Extraordinary General Assembly meeting in Ho from 19th to 21st August, 2021 is also to serve a six-year term.



Rt. Rev. Dr Lt. Col. Bliss Divine Agbeko, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church in a Sermon at the ceremony called on Christians especially, to desist from using past iniquities of people appointed to responsible positions against them but encouraged them to perform.



"God chooses people He wants to use and does things His own way not the ways of man and uses ordinary things to do extraordinary things," he noted.



The Moderator said when the Church was turning political and there was propaganda in the house of the Lord and human heads, thoughts and desires were not working God intervened.

The sermon was on the theme, "the Holy Spirit, our witness " and was taken from Isaiah 43: 1 - 7, Acts 8: 14 - 17, and Luke 3: 15 - 17, 21 - 22.



Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col Agbeko intimated that those who were legitimate before men were not always legitimate before God.



He urged Christians to learn to trust God in difficult situations and also always gave God the glory in their achievements and successes.



The Moderator described the new Clerk as a seed from God for the Church and hoped he would produce magnificent results for the Church.



He urged him to assist, "in my commando mission to rescue, resuscitate and revive our dear E. P. Church."

He called on members of the Church to join hands with the leadership saying, "a successful and a fulfilled ministry is a shared responsibility".



The Moderator was full of praise for the out gone Clerk and said the Church really appreciated his services.



Rev. Dr Dzanku in his acceptance speech said today people called him a Reverend Doctor, a senior minister of the EPCG but did not know how it began, the paths trodden.



He said it was God's grace that brought him that far and promised to run an open door administration.



The new Clerk who comes from Akrofu had his terminal degree, PhD. in Religion and Human Values from the University of Cape Coast in 2019.

He entered the Trinity Theological Seminary in Accra in 1998 and was ordained as a Minister of the Church in 2001.



Rev. Dr Dzanku who is a teacher by profession taught in various schools and also as a Chaplain including Nkwantanang Basic School, Adidome Senior High School (SHS), Awudome SHS and Accra Academy.



He was the first Chaplain of the E.P. University College where he continues to lecture when it was established in 2008.



Rev. Dr Dzanku since 2017 is the Chairman of the Research Ethics Committee of the University of Health and Allied Sciences.



He served the Church in various capacities including being a district pastor, Ho West Presbytery Synod Moderator, and currently the Central West Presbytery Moderator before his election as the Clerk of General Assembly.

He also served as the general secretary of the E. P. Church Pastors Association from 2009 to 2016.



Rev. Dr Dzanku attended a number of national and international conferences where he presented papers including the Pan African Presbyterian Men’s Fellowship second biennial conference in Johannesburg, South Africa.



He has a number of publications to his credit including "Go into the deep," "Garden of children" and "The spirit filled church leader", which is now in print.



Rev. Dr Dzanku is married to Mrs Georgina Sabia Dzanku, an educationist and skills training entrepreneur, and they are blessed with six children.



Present were Mr Ernest Apau, Ho Municipal Chief Executive who represented the Volta Regional Minister, all Presbytery Moderators and Minister of the Church, and chiefs and elders from Akrofu traditional area.