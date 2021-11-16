E. P. Church Ghana marks 174th founders day celebration

Deigã Kwadzo Dei XII, Paramount Chief of Peki (L), Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. Agbeko (rtd)

Source: Sally Seyram Osei, Contributor

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (E.P.C.G) climaxed its 174th anniversary of birth in two colourful ceremonies at the headquarters of the church in Ho and at E. P. Church Ghana Peki Blengo on 14th November 2021.

The hoisting of flags and wreath-laying events were held respectively at both locations.



All congregations commemorated the remarkable celebration with a week-long programme of activities including candlelight processions, prayers for the church and nation, teachings about the rich history of the church, and wreath-laying at various mission stations notably Ho Kpodzi, Anyako, Akpafu-Todze, Adaklu Waya, Amedzofe and Peki. It was all climaxed with memorial and fundraising services in aid of a water project for the church.



The Flag hoisting ceremony is the first of its kind in the history of the church. In his address after the parade inspection, the Moderator of the E.P.C.G, Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. Bliss Divine Agbeko(rtd) stated that the church belonged to the reformed tradition thus was constantly improving its practices to remain significant in an ever-evolving world.



The flag hoisting ceremony, he said, was in respect of the men and women of faith who gave up their lives for the sake of the gospel. He noted that the church was conscious of youth development and will continue to strive for fruitful evangelistic ministry in the church and beyond. He added that the ceremony will be replicated every year.



The wreath-laying ceremony held at E.P.C.G Peki Blengo, the first mission station of the church was a collaboration between the Clergy and traditional leaders who jointly paid tribute to the founding fathers during a brief memorial service.

In his remarks, the paramount chief of Peki traditional area, Deigã Kwadzo Dei XII recounted that, the work of the missionaries had changed the lives of the people positively thus the church and the Christian community had a role to play in propagating the message of the gospel as well as embarking on developmental projects to improve the lives of the community and society in general. The day was symbolic as it marked the same date, a Sunday, 174 years ago in Peki where Lorenz Wolf preached his first sermon in Peki based on Psalm 22:22.







The events were celebrated with attendance by the clergy and traditional leaders including Very Rev. Japhet Y. Ledo, Former Moderator of the General Assembly, Pr. Charles Sitsofe Sakyi, Presbyter Executive of the General Assembly, Rev. Emmanuel Elisha Attu. Director, Programmes, Ecumenical and Social Relations, Rev. S. K. Gadeka, Synod Moderator, Western Presbytery, Rev. R. K. Nimo, Ho-East Presbytery Moderator, Rev. Francis Amaglo, Principal, Evangelical Presbyterian Theological Seminary, Peki, Rev. Ruby Nusienyo Amable, District Pastor, E.P.C.G., Peki Blengo, Rev. Sally Seyram Osei, E.P.C.G. Communications Officer, Pr. Lydia Adazawah, Former Presbytery Executive, E.P.C.G., Mamagã Amegã Kofi Bra I, Paramount Queen mother and and Togbe Amenu XIII, Ankobeahene.



ABOUT



The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (E.P.C.G.) is a result of North German Bremen missionary efforts which commenced on 14th November 1847 in the Volta Region, Peki. The church has to its credit 928 congregations in Ghana, Europe and America, a University College in Ho, and 2 Colleges of Education in Bimbilla and Amedzofe, 2 Technical Vocational Institutions, 6 Senior High Schools, 157 Junior High Schools, 549 Primary and Kindergarten schools as well as several health centres across the country.