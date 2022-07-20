E-Passport brouhaha: Foreign Affairs Minister 'contradicts' Bawumia again

Bawumia ask diasporans to get Ghana card for travels

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has stated that the Ghana Card at present can only serve citizens internally.



This is in contrast to claims made by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who said diasporans could use the Ghana Card as a travelling document.



Speaking during the launch of the E-pharmacy platform on Monday, Dr. Bawumia maintained that diasporans could travel into the country without visas once they obtain the Ghana Card.

“People could not understand how the Ghana Card, certified by ICAO, could be used as a travel document and they mocked the idea. But today, it is a reality and our diasporans should get the Ghana Card before they leave Ghana. When they get the Ghana Card, they can travel to Ghana without applying for a visa at any embassy abroad,” he said.



But addressing journalists at the installation of the e-visa system at missions abroad and at the Ghana Immigration Service on Tuesday, July 19, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey indicated that the Ghana Card was not yet a travel document.



“Like many other countries, They don’t issue E-Visas and for very good reasons. What we are starting with is the security visas, the biometric visas. At a later date I’m sure that at some point in time the issue of E-visas will be considered,” she said.



Asked how close the initiative of installing the e-visa system brought Ghana to issuing E-visas, she responded saying: “I see it as a first step towards eventually [issuing E-visas]...when we have a good database when we have people who are frequent visitors and we know them. At some point, the decision will be made.”



Speaking further on the role of the Ghana Card in the rollout of the project Madam Ayorkor Botchey said “Ghana Card is internal. It is for those of us here. But in the event that the Ghana Card is extended to Ghanaians outside…Basically, Visas are for people who are not Ghanaians who want to enter our country but for those who have Ghana Card they can come without any problem. These are basically for visitors entering who are not Ghanaians...they are for non-Ghanaians, they need visas to come into the country.

This is the second time the Foreign Affairs Minister has contradicted Dr. Bawumia.



Responding to questions in Parliament on whether or not the Ghana Card was an E-passport in June, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey emphasized that it could not be used for travelling to other countries as it was subject to bilateral agreements.



“At the moment, the Ghana Card cannot be used to travel to other countries either within or outside of ECOWAS as that would require bilateral agreements with those countries for their authorities to accept the card as a travel document," she said.



Meanwhile Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George has dared the Vice President to embark on a foreign trip using his Ghana card as a travel document.



“Dr. Bawumia himself, as Vice President, cannot travel from Ghana with his Ghana card. I am challenging Dr. Bawumia to embark on a foreign trip from Ghana, using his Ghana card alone. This level of deception of the public by a public officer of the rank of Vice President is unbecoming,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Joy FM on July 19.

