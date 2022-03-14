E/R: Accident at Nkawkaw-Oframase claims 5 lives

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
A gory accident at Nkawkaw-Oframase in the Eastern Region has claimed the lives of five persons.
District Police Commander, DSP Foster Asante, confirmed the incident to the media over the weekend.
According to him, a sprinter bus with registration number, GC 6521-21 crashed into a stationary truck on Sunday down after the commercial vehicle driver took a wrongful overtaking.
He disclosed further that the driver of the commercial bus was a spare driver.
He finally advised the drivers to be careful with their speed, especially during weekends, myjoyonline reports.
