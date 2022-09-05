E/R: CID takes over probe into death of 2 teenage girls at Okrakwadwo

Ghana Police Service

The case involving the death of two teenage girls at Okrakwadwo in the Okere district of the Eastern Region, has been taken over by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Eastern Regional Police headquarters.

The Eastern Regional CID took over the case following a request by the Regional Commander DCOP Anderson Fosu-Ackah.



Two teenage girls died at Okrakwadwo.



They were found dead at dawn on Tuesday, 29 August, 2022.



It is alleged they had left home to visit their boyfriends the previous night but were later found beside the road with head injuries.



They were rushed to the hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival.

According to an okada rider who was at the scene where the bodies of the two girls were found, Akrasi Eric, a loud noise was heard before the bodies were found.



He told the media, “We heard a loud noise from a Sprinter bus at dawn. The driver rushed to tell us that, he saw two female teenagers lying lifeless.



“Their heads were crushed, but their bodies were intact. I doubt if it was a car that knocked them down but no one knows what happened.”



The alleged boyfriends of the deceased have since disappeared.



The Adukrom Police has since commenced investigations into the incident.