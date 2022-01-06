E/R: Community Miners accuse National Security Operatives of robbery

The operatives have rejected the accusation

Community Miners and Youth of Akyem Abomosu in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern region have accused some operatives of the National Security for harassing and robbing them at gunpoint.

The angry community miners say the gun wielding men led by One Kwadwo Bamba, a former leader of vigilante group Delta Force now a national security Operative have been invading their mining sites to take gold and other valuables away.



Addressing the media, the community miners alleged that for some time now, Kwadwo Bamba who claims to be a National Security Operative have been terrorising and robbing them of their gold and motorbikes in broad daylight.



They disclosed that alleged national security Operatives have visited the area three consecutive times with highly sophisticated guns including AK47 and pistols and ammunition.



“We started Community mining here not too long ago. But Kwadwo Bamba and his men of about 25 who claim to be Operatives of National Security have been invading our sites with AK47 rifles, pistols and ammunition to take away our gold and motorbikes.

"They come with pick-up hard bodies and Tundra. Fully armed. Kwadwo Bamba himself has been holding AK47 with side arms. They say some government officials sent them but we believe this is false,” Nana Ayim Duodu, convenor of the press conference said.



The miners described the actions of the thugs who claim to be national security Operatives as broad daylight robbery therefore appealed to the state security apparatus to deal with those terrorist, hence they poised to face them any time they see them around their area.



Reacting to the allegations, Kwadwo Bamba said he led a team to the community to chase away illegal miners who have intruded gold mining concessions in the community.



He denied robbing any mining site during the operations.