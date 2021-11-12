E/R: Construction of Oterkporlu bridge abandoned

The abandoned Oterkporlu bridge

The Construction of the Oterkporlu Bridge on the Oterkporlu to Somanya through Asesewa road in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region which commenced eight months ago has been abandoned.

A follow-up by GBC-Sunrise FM Correspondent to ascertain the progress of work revealed that the project had been abandoned.



Chairman of the Kloma Hengme Association, a Krobo Youth Advocacy and Pressure Group, Isaac Tamatey Out, indicated that the road and the bridge have been abandoned for the past three months.



Mr. Tamatey Otu noted that the construction on the site had come to a standstill and the contractors had left the site leaving behind sand and gravels with two parked vehicles on site. The road and the bridge have developed potholes which pose a threat to motorists and pedestrians who ply the road.



In an interview with GBC News, the Assembly Member of Oterkporlu Electoral Area, Ebenezer Teye Narterh noted that the contracting firm, Joeshop Construction Limited commenced the work without proper consultation with Opinion Leaders of the Community.

He claimed that the Contractor is not fit for the job as a result of observations he had made and the type of machinery the Contractor brought to the site.



Mr. Narterh added that their lives are at risk when plying the road as the bridge serves as a death trap.



He appealed to the government through the MCE of the Yilo Krobo Municipality, Eric Tetteh and the Ministry of Road and the Ghana Highway Authority to help complete the bridge to avoid any fatalities.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Roads and Highways in collaboration with the Ghana Highway Authority awarded the contract to Joeshop Construction Limited in March 2021, due to the deplorable state of the road for the past four decades. The project, when completed, will serve the people of Yilo Krobo, Asuogyaman, Upper and Lower Manya Krobo Municipalities.