E/R: Fire guts 10 rooms at New Abirem

10827130 The gutted house

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A-ten room compound house at New Abirem in the Birim North Constituency of the Eastern Region was on Wednesday, 11 May 2022, razed down by fire.

The fire which started in the afternoon, destroyed the 10 rooms completely, displacing the occupants.

According to residents, the fire service in the community was informed about the fire immediately it started.

An eyewitness, Ebenezer Tetteh popularly called Agya Ben told ClassFMonline.com that the fire men arrived late.

“The fire station is only a walking distance yet, the firemen walked here without their vehicle.

“They later informed us that, their vehicle had broken down and so they called in fire men from Nkawkaw. Unfortunately, by the time, they [fire fighters] arrived, the fire had destroyed the building completely. Everything is gone, nothing is left. Some of the occupants, who were inside the house, including an ailing woman, were rescued by residents. Though they tried to douse the fire too, they could not,” Mr Tetteh said.

