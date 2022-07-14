1
E/R: First-year SHS student, 18, stabbed to death at Ogua

WhatsApp Image 2022 07 12 At 6.32.38 PM.jpeg The deceased Roland Asare

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Roland Asare, 18, was stabbed during fight between his Uncle and a co- tenant, Kwaku Kyere alias old soldier in a house at Ogua area near Koforidua Jackson park on Monday afternoon but died Tuesday morning.

The Uncle of the deceased Nana Agyei, a painter, narrated to Starr News that, there was disagreement between the suspect and a mason who was renovating a toilet facility in the house which the suspect pulled a cutlass they were separated.

However, few hours later, he saw the suspect physically attacking his 60 year old mother but the suspect turned his anger on him when he attempted to rescue the mother.

This led to fisticuff which the now deceased boy attempted to come to his rescue but was stabbed by the suspect who had a knife on him.

The victim was rushed to the Eastern Regional Hospital but was pronounced dead the following day.

The family of the deceased including comfort Essaah grandmother who raised him since the death of their mother at infancy wants justice to be served.

The suspect Kwaku Kyere alias Old Soldier, gari and beans seller has since been arrested and detained by the Central Police station in Koforidua.

