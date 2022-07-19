1
E/R: GES supervisor dies in gory motorbike accident

WhatsApp Image 2022 07 18 At 5.50.45 PM.jpeg The late Andrews Ampem Darko

Tue, 19 Jul 2022

A circuit supervisor with Abuakwa North Municipal Education Directorate, Andrews Ampem Darko has died in a horrific motor accident whilst on his way to the office Monday morning.

The supervisor who was riding a motorbike was crashed by another speeding motorbike with two pillion riders while crossing the Kukurantumi junction road to his office at OPASS Basic School.

The riders and the pillion riders were injured but Andrews Ampem Darko was pronounced dead at the Tafo government hospital.

The body has been deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

