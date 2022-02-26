E/R: Headteacher paints Kwasi Nyarko Presby Primary School from his pocket

Kwasi Nyarko Presby Primary School

The Head teacher of the kwasi Nyarko Presbytarian Primary School Richard Boakye Marfo has painted the school’s building with his salary.

According to the Head teacher, the school competes with preparatory schools in the community and in order to increase enrolment, the building has to look attractive to pupils, thus his decision to take initiative.



Speaking to ClassFMOnline, Mr Marfo noted that since he took up the Head teacher position in 2019, he has painted the school twice using his own funds.



“I was appointed in 2019 before the covid came. The school was established in 1965, since that time, there was a lot to do on the building, in order to attract enrolment. This time people [pupils and parents] that are coming get attracted by the building because we’re competing with Preparatory schools.



“This is not the first time. This time I painted it in white and blue the, Presbytarian colours.”



He further noted that the Ghana Education Service (GES) is not aware that he has used his own resources to paint the school’s building.

He however disclosed that the School’s Management Committee (SMC) and the School’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) is aware of the situation.



The Headteacher first painted the school last year.



He also added that people from the community were using the school’s premises for all sorts of activities because it didn’t have a gate and townsfolk were also using the school’s toilet facility.



“I fixed the doors and windows to prevent the townsfolk from using the premises for all sorts of activities. “That’s what we can do to support mother Ghana,” the Headteacher.



According to the Head teacher, it cost him between GHS8000-9000 to paint the school.

He appealed to the benevolent people to come to the aid of the school, as it lacks desks for the pupils to sit on.



“Our major challenge is desks, anybody who can help us, can come to our aid.



“I have written to the appropriate quarters to help us so anyone who can help us. We’re sitting in three’s” instead of 2 people sitting on one,” Mr Marfo said.