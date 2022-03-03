E/R: Internal NPP fight leads to butchering of Abirem youth organiser

The victim on admission at a health facility

The Youth Organiser of Abirem Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern Region, Mr Frank Ayim, also known as Kuzor, has been hospitalised at the Abirem Government Hospital after he was allegedly butchered by one Alfred Duah.

Mr Duah is a constituency youth organiser hopeful and an alleged nephew of the Member of Parliament for the area.



The incident happened on Tuesday evening, March 1, during the party’s polling station election in one of the communities called Dodowuraso.



The Constituency Secretary, Mr Evans Osei Yeboah, has accused the MP of the Abirem Constituency, Mr John Osei Frimpong of allegedly intimidating them with some macho men at the polling stations.

Mr Yeboah further told the media that the polling station elections have been suspended for now till further notice.



Meanwhile, the accused person has been arrested and is currently in police custody for further investigations.