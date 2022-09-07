E/R: MP supports community centre construction project

Nsawam Adoaygiri MP, Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam Adoaygiri Constituency in the Eastern Region, has donated building materials in support of the construction of a community centre for the chiefs and people of Fotobi in the Nsawam municipality.

The MP was at the short ceremony held on Sunday, 4 September 2022, to present the building materials to the chiefs and people of the community.



The MP further pledged to assist the community to complete the project in record time.

He told the gathering that as their MP, it was incumbent on him to assist his constituents when they are in need.



The MP, after the presentation of building materials, further went ahead to fix some streetlights at vantage points in the area to enhance security in the community.