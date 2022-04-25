0
Menu
News

E/R: More than 300 cases of teenage pregnancy recorded in 2021

Teenage Pregnancy File photo

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Asuogyamang Constituency in the Eastern Region, Thomas Ampem Nyarko has revealed that the district recorded more than 300 cases of teenage pregnancy in the year 2021, between ages 10 and 19.

He revealed this during the visit of the Vice President of the Republic of Costa Rica, Epsy Campbell Barr and the Executive Director of United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA, Dr. Natalia Kanem to the Paramount Chief of the Akwamuman Traditional Area, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto and the Queen Mother of the Traditional Area, Nana Afrakoma, in the Asuogyamang district of the Eastern Region.

Mr. Ampem Nyarko noted that the situation is worrying and has called on all stakeholders to come together to fight the menace.

In an interview with the Queen Mother of Akwamuman Traditional Area, Nana Afrakoma, she advised the youth especially young girls to desist from the rush in giving birth. Nana Afrakoma noted that as a way of empowering the women in the district, she has established a vocational school called Nana Afrakoma Vocational School.

She further advised the young girls who have given birth at an early stage that all is not lost hence, they can pursue their dreams. Nana Afrakoma called on the government, philanthropists, NGOs and benevolent organizations to come and support her vision of empowering teenage mothers.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
These 6 sons of popular preachers are also into full-time ministry
The house Asantehene, Agyeman Prempeh I, lived in for 24 years in Seychelles
Police Chief Inspector Mac-Victor Anako becomes first beneficiary of PEMIF
My driver makes more than my niece who works at Agric Bank - Kennedy Agyapong
‘God dey’ - Afia Pokuaa tells colleagues 'sabotaging' her show
‘You’ll not be allowed to host e-programme’ – Afia Pokuaa told
Meet The 24-year-old Student Who Is Arguably Ghana's Youngest Reverend Minister
Samson Anyenini gives breakdown of allowances for top management of some SOEs in Ghana
The Ashanti King who dared the British Governor
7 Ivy league schools are begging to admit one of them - Kennedy Agyapong