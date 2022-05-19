0
E/R NPP Elections: Micheal Oteng vows to win 2nd vice chairmanship position

IMG 20220518 WA0038 1 The aspirant (second right) files his nomination forms

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

Mr. Micheal Oteng Adu has vowed to win the 2nd Vice Chairmanship position in the upcoming New Patriotic Party regional elections in the Eastern Region.

According to him, the 2024 exercise would be very crucial and that the party needs bold and competent leaders to win at the regional level to enable them break the eight.

Speaking to journalists in Koforidua at the Eastern regional party office on Tuesday after submitting his nomination forms, the former constituency chairman of the New Juaben South, said his intention to contest the second chairmanship position is to help mobilize the party members in the region for elections 2024 and beyond.

He added that the core mandate of the regional executives is to supervise regional activities at the constituency level in accordance with their vision and goals.

He mentioned that, supervision needs innovative people who can handle challenges at various levels.

He called for unity and pleaded with delegates to give him the mandate to lead and serve the party.

