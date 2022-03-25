E/R: One dead in accident at Kwahu Akwaboa junction

The driver of the vehicle died on the spot

One person has died in an accident at the Kwahu Akwaboa junction on the Kumasi-Accra road.

The accident, which occurred on Thursday, 24 March 2022, involved 3 vehicles – an STC bus, a trailer and a Toyota Vitz.



According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the STC bus, heading toward Kumasi from Accra, attempted to overtake the trailer which was stuck on a hill, due to a fault.



The driver of the Toyota Vitz, which was heading toward Accra from Kumasi, in a bid to swerve the STC bus while the latter was trying to overtake the trailer, got stuck in the middle of the 2 vehicles.

The Toyota Vitz was completely mangled while the driver died on the spot.



His head was crushed beyond recognition.



The driver of the STC bus and some passengers who were seated close to the driver got injured and were rushed to the Nkawkaw Government Hospital.