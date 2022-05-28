0
E/R: Police hunts for gang of six behind Asamang Tamfoe shooting

Ghana Police Service

Sat, 28 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Eastern Regional Police Command has embarked on an anti-robbery operation at Asamang Tamfoe in the Atiwa East Municipality in pursuit of a gang of six robbers.

This was announced by the Eastern Regional Police Command on Friday, 27 May 2022.

The unmasked gang of six, attacked a gold-dealership company at Asamang Tamfoe.

The gang allegedly opened fire, killing two persons in the process, including the security guard.

The gang also made away with a sum of GHS1 million.

The anti-robbery operation is led by the Regional Police Commander, George Alex Mensah.

