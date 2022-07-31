E/R: School closed down after a gang forced teacher to kneel and apologize

Akyem Anyinasin Methodist Junior High School

Akyem Anyinasin Methodist Junior High School in Abuakwa North Municipality in the Eastern Region has been temporarily closed down by the Ghana Education Service after a gang from the community forced a male teacher to kneel to apologize.

The teacher reportedly disciplined some students for misconduct on Monday, July 25, 2022.



The students informed a gang of town folks who attacked the teacher in the evening whilst on his way home and forced him to kneel and apologize to the students which he did under duress.



They further threatened the teachers in the school.



The Abuakwa North Municipal Director of Education, Miss Abena Gyamerah, visited the school on Thursday, July 28, 2022, to meet the teachers.

She subsequently met the community leaders as well to assist the investigation to fish out the perpetrators.



However, the Municipal Director of Education directed for temporal closure of the school over insecurity concerns by the teachers.



She told Kasapa News “The students misbehaved and the teachers tried to correct them but they went to inform the town folks. So it was the town folks who threatened the teachers. So I gave instruction that the school is closed down today so that we sit on the issue. It is still under investigation” the Education Director said.



The fully furnished modern classroom block with ICT for Anyinasin Methodist JHS solely funded by Dr. Samuel Owusu an old student was commissioned in May this year.