E/R: Two septuagenarian gunrunners busted at Pakro

Thu, 3 Feb 2022 Source: classfmonline.com
▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
The Eastern regional police command has arrested 2 blacksmiths in their 70s at Pakro near Adawso in the Akuapem North Municipality for allegedly manufacturing and distributing arms.
Richard Kwame Asare, 76; and Kojo Tetteh, 74; were arrested following the alleged manufacturing of local arms for criminals in the area.
Eight single-barrelled guns and 6 locally manufactured pistols were also retrieved from the suspects by the police.
The police has also begun a search for those who patronised their services.
The suspects are expected to be arraigned soon.
Source: classfmonline.com
Related Articles:
- Miotso: 79-year-old Kingmaker gunned down in suspected contract killing
- 70-year-old blacksmiths arrested for manufacturing, supply of weapons to criminals
- Obinim arrested, fined GH₵1,200 for fixing a siren on his ‘V8’
- Retired Fire Officer granted GH¢20,000 bail in fraud case
- Three women escape lynching after allegedly duping MoMo agents with fake currency
- Read all related articles