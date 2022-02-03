0
E/R: Two septuagenarian gunrunners busted at Pakro

94130951 The suspects are expected to be arraigned soon

Thu, 3 Feb 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Eastern regional police command has arrested 2 blacksmiths in their 70s at Pakro near Adawso in the Akuapem North Municipality for allegedly manufacturing and distributing arms.

Richard Kwame Asare, 76; and Kojo Tetteh, 74; were arrested following the alleged manufacturing of local arms for criminals in the area.

Eight single-barrelled guns and 6 locally manufactured pistols were also retrieved from the suspects by the police.

The police has also begun a search for those who patronised their services.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned soon.

