E/R: Two septuagenarian gunrunners busted at Pakro

The Eastern regional police command has arrested 2 blacksmiths in their 70s at Pakro near Adawso in the Akuapem North Municipality for allegedly manufacturing and distributing arms.

Richard Kwame Asare, 76; and Kojo Tetteh, 74; were arrested following the alleged manufacturing of local arms for criminals in the area.



Eight single-barrelled guns and 6 locally manufactured pistols were also retrieved from the suspects by the police.

The police has also begun a search for those who patronised their services.



The suspects are expected to be arraigned soon.