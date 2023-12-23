E.T Mensah was ready to forgive Sam Goerge upon his return from medical review – Nii Lante reveals

The late ET Mensah and Sam George

The Member of Parliament for the Odododiodioo Constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has disclosed that the late Enoch Teye Mensah, former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, was ready to make amends with his successor, Sam George, before his demise.

The political dynamics unfolded in November 2015 when Sam George defeated the long-serving E.T Mensah in the National Democratic Congress parliamentary primaries. The victory was seen by many as a betrayal, with speculations that Sam George had not been loyal to his predecessor.



Contrary to public perception, Sam George maintained that E.T Mensah, not him, was the one who did not uphold his word.



According to Sam George, after the 2012 primaries, E.T Mensah had introduced him as the next Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram and indicated that he would not be contesting in the next elections, willingly handing over the position to him.



However, things took a turn during the internal election leading up to the 2016 elections when E.T Mensah changed his decision and decided to contest, without informing Sam George about the change.



The feud between the two persisted until E.T Mensah's passing in October 2023.

During a parliamentary tribute to the late MP, Nii Lante disclosed that efforts were made to reconcile Sam George and E.T Mensah.



He shared that E.T Mensah had expressed a willingness to forgive Sam George upon his return from a medical review. Unfortunately, E.T Mensah's untimely death prevented the planned reconciliation.



“Mr Speaker, it's sad that the last time I met him (ET Mensah) was here in parliament. He called me, we had a discussion, and the discussion was centered on how to get him to forgive my brother (Sam George), and he agreed that on his return from the medical review, he would welcome me and Sam George for reconciliation, and it's sad he didn’t come back. I am sure if he did come back, we would have resolved the problems we had,” Nii Lante stated in parliament.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/NOQ