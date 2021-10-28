E-block saga: Volta caucus demand retraction and apology from Akufo-Addo

MP for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie

•Aflao Chief deserves praise for prioritizing education

• Volta Caucus in parliament to set up an account for donation to complete E-block project



•The lawmakers are from the minority caucus of parliament



The minority lawmakers from the Volta Region are demanding a retraction and apology from Akufo-Addo for his recent reply to the paramount chief of the Aflao traditional area, Togbui Fiti, over an uncompleted E-block project.



According to the MP for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the request by the chief was to ensure fair access for the people in the community.



She added that the chief did not deserve such disrespect from Akufo-Addo but rather deserved praise for prioritizing education.

“The chief deserves praise for prioritising education and speaking out against the culture of abandoning inherited projects rather than denigrating comments such as those uttered by the president.” She said



Addressing the media in parliament on Thursday, October 28, 2021, the MP said “The respected traditional ruler merely advocated for an abandoned E-block in his community to be completed so his people will have fair access to education”.



“As citizens and bona fide taxpayers, that wasn’t too much to ask”, she noted.



“He does not deserve such disrespect from the president of the Republic of Ghana," the lawmaker insisted.



She said the president’s conduct, “which we do not see him exhibit against chiefs from other parts of the country, is a total affront to the entire Volta Region and the Aflao traditional area, in particular”.

“We demand a retraction and apology from his excellency the president”, she noted.



She also revealed that an account will be launched for donations to be made towards the completion of the project.



“I will be launching a GoFund me account for donations to finish the E-block as instructed by the president’s infamous retort and I entreat all Aflao people and well-meaning Ghanaians to donate generously," she added.



Akufo-Addo an interview on an Accra-based radio station made comments that the Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area might as well go ahead and complete the E-blocks community school if he is so worried about their current status.