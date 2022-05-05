1
E-levy: 25th tax introduced by NPP in five years – Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu1212 A former Deputy Minister for Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Thu, 5 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A former Deputy Minister for Information under former president John Dramani Mahama’s administration, Mr. Felix Kwakye Ofosu has reminded Ghanaians to acknowledge that the controversial Electronic Levy otherwise known as E-levy is the 25th tax that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has introduced since assuming power in 2017.

‘This is the same government that promised Ghanaians of moving the economy from taxation to production, yet on the assumption of power has introduced 25 new taxes with the E-levy being the 25th,” he said.

“These are the same individuals who in opposition complained about the introduction of taxes,” he stated adding that the NPP said Ghana does not need more taxes but production when they were in opposition.

The former Deputy Minister who is also a spokesperson for the former president John Dramani Mahama catalogued the numerous taxes the NPP has heaped on Ghanaians to buttress Mr. Mahama’s call for a repeal of the E-levy should the NDC win the 2024 election.

“E-levy is a double tax that must be cancelled as suggested by the former President,” he stressed.

“As a party, we are not averse to taxation because no government can survive without taxation,” he maintained. “It was only Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who was averse to taxes and now clamouring for taxes on the already suffering Ghanaian,” he added.

He argued that the NPP as a party has no credibility when it comes to taxation given all they have said about taxation in the country.

According to him, the NPP is bereft of ideas if this is the only way it intends to augment the revenue base of the country.

Mr. Ofosu Kwakye said these in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Source: classfmonline.com
