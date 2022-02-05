E-levy: Be creative about revenue mobilization – Zanetor tells Govt

Korley Klottey MP, Dr Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings

The Member of Parliament for Korley Klottey, Dr Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings has advised the Akufo-Addo government to look elsewhere to shore up the country’s economy instead of imposing E-levy on Ghanaians.

The MP who was speaking to Prince Kwame Minkah on Dwaboase on TV XYZ raised concerns about the controversial bill and stated it would bring hardship on the citizens.



“What we are having issue with is, the specific money that is being targeted,” she argued.



Asked if the government can look at alternative ways of increasing revenue in the country, the medical doctor said, “They have to be creative. If you decide that it is digital money, you must be able to identify. At least people are using the national ID cards, people are using their TIN (Tax Identification Number). use that to identify which money is taxable, then go after that money.



“Don’t put people in situations when they feel like there is no hope [and ] that things are so difficult that now their lives are difficult to manage.”

“When I go round my constituency when I’m speaking to whether old people or young people, their biggest concern is that the little they have as well is what is being taxed. It is a difficult situation….Sometimes retreating is not a sign of defeat.,” she added.



The Minority has vowed to reject the levy.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has called on the Majority and Minority Members of Parliament (MPs) to find a common ground to resolve the issues concerning the introduction of the electronic transaction levy (E-Levy).



That, it said, would ensure that the country moved on with its development agenda.